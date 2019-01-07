Village primary school rated ‘good’ by Church of England

A village primary school has received a positive rating for its Christian values from the Church of England.

Every five years religious schools receive a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) which focuses on the impact of the church school’s Christian vision on pupils and adults.

Great Rollright CofE (Aided) Primary School was inspected on December 5 and was found to be ‘good’ in all areas.

Headteacher Michelle Hastings said: “We are very pleased with the report which highlights the many ways in which the school has created a strong inclusive community for all the adults and children within it.”

The report praised the school for its ‘rounded development of the whole child through academic and spiritual development’ which ‘enables pupils to flourish at Great Rollright.’

The report also said: “Great Rollright has a rich curriculum shaped around its shared vision, which develops wisdom, knowledge and skills effectively.”

It said the behaviour of the school’s pupils was ‘excellent’ and ‘the school has a consistent golden thread that ties pupils and adults together in a family’.

It added pupils loved coming to school and attendance was high, and it had a bright and joyful learning environment.

The school has 97 pupils and was last inspected by Ofsted in June 2017, where it continued to receive a ‘good’ rating.

SIAMS is carried out by inspectors from the Church of England under section 48 of the Education Act 2005.

To read the full report, visit greatrollrightprimary.com