Upbeat Banbury primary school steaming ahead after strong results

A Banbury school ended the summer term in high spirits about its results and its plans for joint working with its sister school.

William Morris Primary in Bretch Hill saw its best SATs results in recent years, with 69 per cent achieving above the government’s expected standard in reading, writing and maths, against a national average of 64 per cent.

Executive headteacher Julie Hiddleston, who also has responsibility for Longford Park Primary, said: “This is a school truly going places. The sheer determination of the children and staff will continue to drive improvements forward and give the children the very best learning opportunity available.”

The school became part of the fast-growing, Surrey-based GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust in 2016 and Miss Hiddleston was appointed head in April that year.

It will be joining forces with Longford Park, in relaunching as STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) primary specialist schools, which will see experts work with children on a range of projects.

The trust is investing in the internal structure of the building to create new spaces which includes the creation of a new science laboratory.

“Our consistent theme is ‘excellence in all we do’, whether it is writing in books, eating our lunch, tidying our rooms or wearing our uniform,” Miss Hiddleston added.