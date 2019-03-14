Trust overseeing a number of Banburyshire schools praised by Ofsted inspectors

Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust (ODST) has been recognised for its strong values, leadership and outcomes for children, after being selected as the first multi-academy trust (MAT) in the country to undergo Ofsted’s newly-introduced Summary Evaluation.

Ofsted inspectors visited ODST, which includes Deddington , Wroxton and St Mary's Cof E Primary schools, in January to conduct the whole-trust review, which included meeting with central staff and trustees, visiting schools and speaking to many school leaders and governors.

Five trust schools were also inspected in the six months prior to the review, with positive reports.

A letter to ODST, published by Ofsted this month stated: "The trust’s ‘common vision for the common good’ permeates all aspects of its work’, and recognises its ‘commitment to preserving schools’ individual characters’.

"It highlights the ‘empowerment’ felt by headteachers and governors, who describe ODST as ‘a listening trust’ and value the level of responsibility and freedom they have, for example, to design a curriculum suited to the needs of their pupils."

The report notes that ‘leadership and teaching are effective’ and strengths in early years, phonics and key stage 1 were identified in school inspections. Inspectors also highlighted the steady increase in pupil attainment at key stage 2.

ODST chief executive Anne Davey said: "I am delighted Ofsted has recognised the impact that our focus on people has had on outcomes for the children in our care.

This letter illustrates how our approach is highly valued by schools and communities.

"We’ve welcomed this chance to showcase our Trust, having already dedicated 2018-19 to consolidating the way we work before taking on any more schools.

"We are already developing our practice to ensure all children make the best possible progress from their starting points, along the lines that Ofsted recommends."