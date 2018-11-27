Thousands raised by Banbury Rotary concerts

Banbury Rotary Club’s popular Children Singing for Children concerts earlier this month once again raised thousands of pounds for children’s charities.

In total 600 children from 25 Banburyshire primary schools sung at the event, held at St Mary’s Church, generating £7,000 for charity.

Organiser Jonathan Meredith said, “Many, many thanks and congratulations to all the children and staff involved in making this year’s concerts another resounding success.

“The spine-tingling finales were matched once more by the individual school performances, which get better every year.”

Of the total raised for the chosen charities 70 per cent will go to Banbury Sunshine Centre and 20 per cent will be shared equally between Banbury Rotary Club’s Schools Projects in Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

The remaining 10 per cent will go to other local Rotary Children’s Charities.

Each participating school received a commemorative certificate and each individual child a smaller version of the same certificate.