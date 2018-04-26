Talented Dashwood students win new fans

Residents from The Ridings Care Home, Calder Close, Banbury were treated to a Dashwood Got Talent show last Tuesday, April 17, performed by the students.

They enjoyed acts including solo singing, group dancing performances and Scottish sword dancing.

Resident Esther Humphrey said: “The show the children put on today was the best thing I’ve seen, you can tell they have all worked so hard on to perfect their routines.

“I thought the whole performance was wonderful, my daughter and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”