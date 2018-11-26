Student meal a big hit with Banbury employers

Hospitality students from Banbury and Bicester College got a taste of large scale catering as they treated over 20 local employers and members of the Banbury Chamber of Commerce to a public lunch.

The event gave students the chance to enhance and practise their culinary skills and work as a team.

It also acted as a thank you to all of those employers that take time out of their day to offer students valuable work experience, demonstrations and project opportunities.

Level 2 Catering student Amber Bates, 16, said: “This was the first large public lunch for our class, It was much better than I expected, we all worked as a team which made serving such a large group of people easy and fun.”

Attendee Helen Collins nursery manager at Banbury’s Hobby Horse Children’s Centre, said: “Thank you so much for inviting me to the lunch, it was great to meet different people from different organisations. Thanks to the catering department, students and tutors, the meal was lovely.”