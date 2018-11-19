Story time at Sibford School

Pupils at Sibford Junior School were joined by friends from Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School for a very special story telling session.

Husband and wife authors, Adam and Charlotte Guillain, visited the school together with their puppets George and Trixie who feature in their best-selling books.

The youngsters listened as the couple told stories about George’s amazing adventures in ‘Jellybeans for Giants’ and then took a look inside Molly’s magic wardrobe in ‘Search for the Fairy Star’.

The authors also revealed how their characters had been inspired by their own son and daughter.

Children then had the opportunity to buy signed copies of the couples latest book ‘Christmas Gremlins