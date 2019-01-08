Skateboarding skills honed at primary school

Pupils at Newbottle and Charlton Primary School took to the playground for a PE lesson with a difference this week.

All pupils were given a one hour professional skateboarding workshop by Team Rubicon instructor Liam McKee.

Newbottle and Charlton Primary School 5th and 6th year skateboarders. NNL-190801-162949009

Liam has been skateboarding for the last 15 years and teaching for the last four.

The lessons are part of the school’s every other year outdoor activity program that introduces them to something new.

Each hour-long lesson is divided into three progressively more difficult segments as Liam explains.

“We do a very light induction, how to stand on the board using a partner, how to move your partner, how to obtain balance and how to turn.

“At the end when they have had a dabble in all of those things, which takes about 45 minutes, they learn a trick and challenge themselves.”

All the equipment is provided by Team Rubicon including the all important safety essentials of knee and elbow pads and helmets, and despite the potential for a fall, the children love it.

Liam said: “Health and safety directly impedes your ability. If you are going to over health and safety it you’re never going to try anything like this, never have an adventure, never have fun.

“We do have insurance and we do risk assess it but just like you could get hit by a bus today you could fall off a skateboard.”

Newbottle and Charlton Primary School 5th and 6th year skateboarders with instructor Liam McKee. NNL-190801-162748009

The lessons also act as a way of subtly imbuing the pupils with a notion of perseverance and the laws of physics, the basis of the trick they learn known as an ollie.

Liam added: “I’m very lucky to have my job, it’s very rewarding.”

