Sibford students pen anti-bullying play

Sibford GCSE drama students marked the end of Anti-Bully Week by staging a performance of their own play on the dangers of cyber-bullying.
The play, entitled ‘Control’, was written as part of their GCSE drama course work and was performed to pupils in Years 7 to 10.
The students used music, dance and drama to relate their message which ended up with the warning ‘Think before you press send’.
Sibford Head of Drama Neil Madden said: “The girls worked extremely hard on this performance.
“The hard hitting message within the piece really had a resonance with our younger pupils and gave a very strong message about the dangers that can be posed by the misuse of social media.”