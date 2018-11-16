Sibford students pen anti-bullying play

Sibford GCSE drama students marked the end of Anti-Bully Week by staging a performance of their own play on the dangers of cyber-bullying.

The play, entitled ‘Control’, was written as part of their GCSE drama course work and was performed to pupils in Years 7 to 10.

Sibford School

The students used music, dance and drama to relate their message which ended up with the warning ‘Think before you press send’.

Sibford Head of Drama Neil Madden said: “The girls worked extremely hard on this performance.

“The hard hitting message within the piece really had a resonance with our younger pupils and gave a very strong message about the dangers that can be posed by the misuse of social media.”