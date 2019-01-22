Sibford School to host two open events

Staff at Sibford School are inviting parents of prospective pupils to join during one of two open mornings.

On Friday, February 1, the school will host a Junior School Opening Morning to explain what it can offer children aged from three to 11-years-old.

Then, four weeks later on Friday, March 1, Sibford is holding a Whole School Open Morning focusing on the full range of educational opportunities offered in the junior school, senior school and sixth form.

Both events start at 9.45am and will include presentations from staff and pupils as well as tours of the school and, during the March event, visits to the boarding houses.

For further information call 01295 781203 or visit the website www.sibfordschool.co.uk.