School celebrates 50th anniversary with summer fete

Students from a Banbury primary school turned out in force to celebrate its 50th anniversary summer fete.

Hill View Primary School's event on July 15, raised funds to upgrade the school’s learning facilities, buying books for classroom libraries and improving outdoor provisions.

The fete attracted plenty of families and local residents, who enjoyed fun activities and games, and a raffle was held to raise funds with prizes, including a wonderful hamper donated by Bloor Homes.

The school is just under a mile away from Bloor Homes’ Banbury Rise development, where many of the children live, in addition to the chair of the school parent teacher association.

Bloor Homes Western regional sales manager Sally Holt said: “We were delighted to have provided a raffle prize as part of the fundraising efforts of the Hill View Primary School.

"It was a fantastic event and we hope that all participants enjoyed the day and raised a great deal of funds.”