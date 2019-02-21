Scholarships abound at St John’s Priory School

St John’s Priory School, Banbury is celebrating another successful year of senior school scholarships, which this year also includes five being awarded to Year Six pupils.

Headteacher Tracey Wilson said: “I am delighted with our pupils’ collective success. This is an excellent result with each individual undertaking a really demanding set of challenges.

St John's Priory scholarships included five being offered to Year 6 pupils NNL-190218-142540001

“This is a testament to both the hard work and diligence of the pupils, and to the success we are creating here at St John’s Priory School.

She added: “We are really pleased to be sending several of our Year Six pupils to our local senior independent school, Bloxham, with whom we have strong links; affording us regular access to their extensive grounds and first class sporting facilities catering for both traditional team games and other sports such as swimming.”