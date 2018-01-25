REVEALED: How Banburyshire secondary schools fared in new league tables

New league tables showing how much progress pupils have made at secondary schools across Banburyshire have been published today (Thursday January 25).

The new-look league tables sees schools ranked on ‘Progress 8’ - a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school.

For all state funded schools in England, the average score is -0.03.

Blessed George Napier got the highest score in the area, with 0.27 in Progress 8, considered ‘above average’.

All of the other state secondary schools in Banburyshire are considered ‘average’, while Space Studio Banbury was the only one below the national standard.

Another new measure is ‘Attainment 8’ - looking at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and maths.

Many Banburyshire secondaries scored above the English state school average of 46.3, with Chipping Norton School getting the highest of 52.4.

