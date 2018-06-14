Reaping rewards of new Syresham nursery building

A head teacher believes a new nursery building at Syresham St James Primary School’s grounds is giving the children a much better experience.

Syresham School Nursery’s purpose-built home opened in January with lots of space to play, as well as toilets and a garden full of toys.

Syresham School Nursery's new home in the garden of Syresham St James Primary School NNL-180613-102559001

The nursery is run by the primary school, with the sessions previously in its hall, which was not so convenient.

Head teacher Kate Clough said: “Considering we’re in a tiny little village, they have got a purpose-built nursery which you would find in cities and towns where money is flush. So the children of Syresham and surrounding villages are so lucky to have this on their doorstep.”

Funding from the government combined with money raised by the school made the new building possible.

Ms Clough added: “We’re very proud of it and how the children are coming on and learning – the progress they have made so far shows how having that new building is brilliant.”

Syresham School Nursery's new home in the garden of Syresham St James Primary School NNL-180613-102621001