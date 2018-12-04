Quest for Banbury’s Young Chef of the Year

The Rotary Clubs of Banbury have once again teamed up in the search for the Young Chef of the Year.

First stage applications are now being accepted for the competition and must comprise of a written menu outlining three courses.

Christina Welz, winner of the Banbury heat of the Rotary young chef competition 2015 , in action

Deadline for written menus is Friday, December 14. They can be handed in at Henry’s Menswear in Banbury High Street or emailed to Rotarian Bernhard Goodchild at bernardgoodchild@timetalk.co.uk.

Eight finalists will be selected and invited to cook their three courses for a judging panel at the Banbury and Bicester College facilities in the Broughton Road.

The two hour challenge will take place on Tuesday, January 8 where an expert panel of three judges will declare a winner and runner-up.

Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Shadia Hussain, will be in attendance to present the winning chef and runner-up trophies.

The two successful students will be invited to take part in the next round of the overall national competition that takes place in Newbury on Saturday, January 19 to vie for the prestigious title and major trophy.

The competition is open to all secondary school aged chefs.