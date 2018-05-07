Prizes still up for grabs for older pupils

The entries have flooded in for our great competition in conjunction with this year’s Banbury Friendship Festival.

But with the Easter holidays and exam season, organisers have extended the deadline for entries, particularly for those in the Year 10 to 13 category.

The first friendship festival took place on the third Sunday of May last year and it’s happening again on Sunday, May 20, this year.

As part of the activities, the Banbury Guardian has been promoting the ‘50 Words on Friendship’ writing competition for those in each of three categories – school years three to six, seven to nine and 10 to 13.

And to especially give those in the older category more time, the deadline has been extended to Thursday, May 10.

Send entries to 50 Words on Friendship Competition, Banbury Guardian, Colin Sanders Innovation Centre, Mewburn Road, Banbury OX16 9PA or emailed to richard.howarth@jpress.co.uk

All entries must be of no more than 50 words, from pupils of schools in the town of Banbury and received by noon on the closing day.

Entries must include your name, age, school and school year.

It must also include contact details either for your school – or for your parent if you are sending the entry in separately from school.

A panel of judges will then consider the entries and winners will be contacted ahead of their work appearing in the paper on May 17.

There are three prizes up for grabs in each category.