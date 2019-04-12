National award for Banbury primary school litter pickers

A Banbury primary school has received an award as children have been helping the environment by picking up litter.

St Leonard’s Primary School has achieved the bronze award from Keep Britain Tidy’s eco-award scheme thanks to their litter picks.

St Leonard's Primary School children from year 6 lead the litter pick volunteers. Photo courtesy of the school NNL-190904-144822001

The Grimsbury school is now working towards the silver award, which it hopes to complete within the next 12 months.

As part of this, teachers and pupils are targeting three key areas within the school: reducing electricity consumption; reducing water consumption and increasing recycling.

Each class has elected an eco-councillor and the team, led by Claire Mortimer, is working hard to improve the school’s environment.