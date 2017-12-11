Most Banburyshire schools due to reopen tomorrow

Most schools across Banburyshire are expected to reopen tomorrow but some are yet to declare officially after closing today (Monday, December 11).

North Oxfordshire Academy is one of a few across the county to reopen later than usual, at 9.50am for second period.

While Sibford School will be shut tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the snow, as will King’s Sutton Primary School.

All other schools will be either open, expected to be open or are yet to announce and parents may have to wait to find out.

For a full list of Oxfordshire school closures, click here. For Northamptonshire, click here. And for Warwickshire, click here.