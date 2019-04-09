Kingham students regaled by military historian

Special guest speaker at the Octagon Academic Society's annual dinner was acclaimed military historian and military historical advisor for film and television, Taff Gillingham.

Around 150 guests, family members and teachers joined Octagon pupils for the dinner which provided the opportunity for those in the society, which exists to encourage and foster intellectual curiosity, to showcase the work they have been carrying out since September.

Taff Gillingham (reading) talks to 150 guests at the Octagon Society dinner

Taff Gillingham, challenged the students to search for historical fact rather than settling for the established narrative. He spoke in particular about the First World War, explaining how settling for the “Lions led by donkeys” interpretation of the Western Front was lazy historiography.

His particular experience with soldiers kit was able to debunk a popular misconception on why soldiers were told to walk while making a frontal attack across no man’s land.

Given that the average soldier would have up to 80lbs of kit on their backs, running across an overgrown stretch of land with dangers hidden by the tall grass would not have been a realistic expectation if the man was going to be able to fight to take possession of a trench system at the other end.

The historian left such pearls of wisdom hanging in the air for the members of Octagon to draw their own critical conclusions.

The Octagon Society said: "He was an excellent guest of honour, and we look forward to meeting him again when he opens his Great War Huts visitors’ centre in Suffolk in the near future."

Alongside Mr Gillingham, the outgoing President of the Society, Imogen, gave a vote of thanks in which she reminisced about her seven years in Octagon and paid tribute to many teachers who had helped her achieve her goals.