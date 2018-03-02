King’s Sutton Primary School smashes fundraising target

Last year King’s Sutton Primary Academy set an ambitious target of raising £15,000 for new IT equipment and thanks to the help of the community that target was smashed.

After the appeal was announced in June of last year businesses, including Norbar, Cherwell Valley Silos, the Butcher’s Arms and The Millennium Hall Coffee Club in addition to the parish council and private donors, quickly rallied behind the ‘IT for Kids’ campaign.

Pupils too got in on the act raiding piggy banks to fill class coffee jars and by running their own pop up shops.

Deputy head Emma Palastanga, said: “We are very lucky to be in the heart of such a benevolent and enthusiastic community who have all made a real difference to the education of children in King’s Sutton and invested in future generations and our fantastic local community.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has made a difference.”

She added: “Our children love the fact that they don’t have to go to a separate room to ‘do computing’ and they have said that the new devices are fun, quick and easy to start up and use and they ‘feel more professional’.

“Given that our core aims for this campaign were to promote the use of technology across the curriculum and to develop greater independence for our learners, it was both heart-warming and gratifying to hear the comments ‘We can teach ourselves by researching online’ and ‘we can use technology in other lessons too’.”

The school has now turned its attention to enlarging its library to make it accessible to the community in reaction to proposed public library closures.

Ideas for future fundraisers to meet this aim are welcome as would be corporate sponsorship of the library.