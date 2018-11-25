Kineton’s sixth form gets a Jaguar refurb

Staff from Jaguar Landrover (JLR) have worked alongside Sixth Form students at Kineton High School to renovate their Sixth Form Centre.

A team of 24 JLR volunteers worked over two days to prepare, paint and refurbish areas which are used by Sixth Form students to study and socialise.

Kineton High School 6th Form refurbishment by Jaguar Landrover. NNL-181120-102805009

As well as painting three separate areas JLR refurnished the centre with stools, coffee tables and easy chairs. Materials for the renovation were donated by both JLR and branches of Homebase in Leamington and Warwick.

Head of Sixth Form, Gemma Loveridge, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jaguar Landrover for their time and effort in renovating three separate spaces for our students.

“The fresh study and common rooms have already made quite an impact on the morale of students and has really given them a space to be proud of.”

The project was led and powered by the schools Konnect student director Sophie Mawby-Groom who is part of the student leadership team in the Sixth Form.

As part of her role Sophie, along with other students in both the lower and upper school, develop links with local businesses by hosting business breakfasts and other events allowing students and staff to network.

Sophie said: “I have really enjoyed participating in this project and seeing the school and local community coming together so effectively.

“The new space has changed our sixth form environment for the better, all students are now fully motivated and the sixth form years have been unified.”

She added: “I personally have had privilege of working alongside a major corporation, helping me to build my communication skills and understanding of real life businesses.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the JLR team for all their hard work and support over the last few months. It will definitely have a long lasting positive impact on our Sixth Form and the school.”

The Sixth Form transformation follows the opening last year of the new, eight-classroom science block during an invite-only event attended by parents, governors, members of the RAF and army from nearby Kineton Station and Jaguar Land Rover employees.

The block replaced eight temporary classrooms which had been on the site for over 40 years

Headteacher, Helen Bridge, added: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this project, particularly Jaguar Landrover and Homebase for their time, resources and enthusiasm. It has made such a difference.”