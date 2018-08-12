Highlight of the week for student tour

A group of 17 Banburyshire school students were treated to a tour of the near complete Park Gardens Retirement Village on Banbury’s Bath Road.

The trip was part of a week-long work experience programme with North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis.

The 16 to 18-year-olds learned about how the 700 different types of operatives had played a part in the construction process since it began in November 2016.

Edward Goundrey-Smith, a Sibford School student , said: “I was really surprised actually not only by the detailed process that goes behind a development as substantial as this but also the quality of the finished product.”