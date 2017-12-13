High praise for Chipping Norton School from Ofsted inspectors

Everyone at Chipping Norton School is celebrating after being highly praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted rated the school as ‘good’ and recognised the sixth form as ‘outstanding’ two years after it was placed in special measures.

Head teacher Simon Duffy said: “We are really pleased that the hard work of students and staff has been acknowledged in this way and we are now determined to make our school outstanding.

"It is very clear that the message about ‘working harder on harder work’ is getting through as students strive to be the best that they can be.

"I am hugely grateful for the relentless support of students and parents who have always recognised the great qualities of Chipping Norton School, qualities that the Ofsted team saw in abundance.”

The Ofsted report, published on November 28, praised the school's ambitious expectations, the high quality of teaching and learning which leaves students well prepared for the next stage of their lives.

The inspectors noted that ‘teachers are firmly focussed on helping pupils achieve their best’ and that ‘a rich seam of tolerance and respect runs through the school’.

Ofsted rated the school’s sixth form as 'outstanding' with students benefiting from very high quality teaching and assessment.

The school's work to promote all students’ personal development and welfare was also judged to be 'outstanding'.

Inspectors were impressed by senior leaders at the school acting so decisively to improve all aspects since the previous inspection and that they are ready ‘to take the school from strength to strength’.

The full Ofsted report can be accessed here.