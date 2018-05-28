Head ‘proud’ as primary school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted

A primary school was praised by Ofsted inspectors for being a ‘very happy school where pupils learn well together’.

Bishop Carpenter Primary School in North Newington maintained its ‘good’ rating in a report published last week.

Head teacher Nichola Stevenson, who started in September, said she was proud of everyone’s efforts.

“We knew that everyone here is great as we work hard and the children are proud of their school, which makes me really happy and ticks a massive box,” she said.

“I feel so proud but it’s nice that the community have been really proud with us too.”