Happy faces at St John’s Priory School’s Race for Life

Pupils from St John’s Priory School in Banbury ran for all they were worth last week raising money for a cancer charity.

For the second year running the children from all years took part in the Race for Life for Cancer Research UK.

St John's Priory School headmistress Tracey Wilson with the pupils after the Race for Life for Cancer Research UK NNL-180619-113433001

The original date at the end of May had to be cancelled due to severe rain but it was nothing but sunshine this time around as the children ran varying race distances.

Tracey Wilson, headmistress at St John’s Priory School, said: “I was very proud today to join the children at Spiceball Park in our second whole school Race for Life.

“Their collective energy and perseverance was an inspiration to us all. It was a really wonderful event that reflected the warmth and generosity of our school community, as well as raising funds for such a worthy cause.”

The event has already raised hundreds of pounds and further sponsorship funds are expected to come in throughout the course of this week.

St John's Priory Race for Life NNL-180622-121311001