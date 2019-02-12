Ever popular Cherwell activity hubs now open for registration

With half term just days away, parents are being invited to book places on Cherwell District Council's holiday activity programme.

The activity hubs feature multisports, arts, and craft sessions. They will run during the week beginning Monday, February 18.

Banbruy hubs take place at NOA

There will also be special guest activities such as tennis, dance and trampoline, coached by local sports clubs. Parents can reserve places online using the Eventbrite service any time before 5pm on the day before they want their children to attend.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “Establishing healthy habits early in life can have a big impact on your fitness as you grow up. Our hubs programme offers young people a great way to discover new activities and make connections with local sports clubs.

“Year on year, the hubs have proved a hit with local children and their parents. With this exciting programme about to kick off, I encourage people to make their bookings and secure a few days of happy and healthy fun for their children.”

The hubs will take place at the North Oxfordshire Academy on Drayton Road.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The activities are open to children aged five to 15 years old and are split into two age groups, five to seven-year-olds and over-eights.

Full day sessions run from 8.45am until 5pm and cost £19.40 while the shorter session, running between 8.45am and 3pm, costs £15.30.

For bookings and more information visit: www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities.