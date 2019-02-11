Dozens of pupils from state and private schools inspired by day of technology

Dozens of state primary pupils joined their peers at a private school for a day of innovation with leaders from technology businesses.

Beachborough School in Westbury invited five nearby primary schools for its inaugural ‘Inspiration for Innovation Day’ on February 7.

Teachers, pupils and business leaders celebrate a fun day at Beachborough School NNL-190802-161518001

Representatives from Silverstone Park, Volvo, Ducati and others from the motorsport industry ran a variety of workshops on topics like automation and aerodynamics, before a Q&A with the pupils.

Head teacher Christian Pritchard hoped everyone who came left feeling inspired by the potential of technology and their own futures.

“We understand we’re a private school but we want to engage with the community and support as many children as we can because technology is not just for us, it’s for everybody,” he said.

“I’m feeling very proud, it’s been a lovely day, it’s been delightful to welcome our guest children to our school, they have been buzzing.”

A group of girls hard at work on their vehicle NNL-190802-161231001

The pupils from Helmdon, Finmere, Chackmore, Roundwood and Buckingham primary schools were picked up by Beachborough for a day of trying out new ideas and learning about future technologies.

Workshops including making vehicles to survive a crash as well as studying the aerodynamics of lorries. Beachborough’s new technology suite full of 3D printers and lasers was also put to full use.

Mr Pritchard particularly hoped the girls involved were inspired to consider a career in science or engineering as there is a shortage of female role models.

The head teacher added that the day would not be a ‘one-off’ either and has plans to do it again next year with even more schools after the success of this year’s event.