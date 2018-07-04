Dozens of Banbury interviews as whole school creates radio station

Pupils at Tudor Hall School came together to make their own radio shows using interviews from people across Banbury last week.

Small groups compiled 56 interviews from councillors, police officers, Keep the Horton General campaign group member (and Banbury Guardian journalist) Roseanne Edwards – and many others – for Radio Tudor on June 27.

A group of students get together to edit the audio from one of the interviews NNL-180307-161959001

The students of all ages then recorded introductions, edited their interviews and streamed them online for parents and friends to listen to.

Headmistress Wendy Griffiths said: “Radio Tudor has provided a unique opportunity for all students to further develop transferable skills that will stand them in good stead for the future.”

BBC Radio 4’s Sarah Montague launched the project the day before the mass interviews.

The groups, made up of pupils from year seven to lower sixth form of different houses, met engineers, solicitors, and small business owners as well as stopping people in the street.

Head of English Bob Roberts and his group, top, rehearsed their interview technique before interviewing Chief Inspector Emma Garside of Thames Valley Police NNL-180307-143655001

Many said they enjoyed the experience and made them consider a career in radio.

Pupil Mary Pool, who went to Prodrive for her team’s interview, said: “It was really interesting but it was quite hard as we had to think of good questions but it was interesting finding out what they did.”