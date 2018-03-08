Chipping Norton schools first to sign up to anti-bullying charter

Schools in Chipping Norton were the first in Oxfordshire to sign up to a new 'anti-bullying' charter which encourages pupils never to shy away from reporting concerns.

Oxfordshire County Council is inviting others to join its initiative to strengthen the response to bullying across the county and ensure the voices of children and families are always heard and acted upon.

The charter, which contains ten pledges on tackling bullying, was launched at Chipping Norton School by the council’s cabinet member for education Cllr Hilary Hibbert-Biles.

The secondary school, along with Chippy primary schools St Mary’s and Holy Trinity, are the first to sign up to the charter.

Others are now being encouraged to join them and help send a strong message that bullying will not be tolerated in Oxfordshire and the concerns of children and families will always be taken seriously.

Cllr Hibbert-Biles said: “All schools have a responsibility to tackle bullying wherever they find it, and we know the majority do a good job in supporting their pupils and families.

"We also know that bullying of all descriptions remains a big problem for many children – in Oxfordshire like everywhere else - and we want to work with schools to reduce the impact it can have on young people’s lives.

“By formally signing up to a countywide set of values, schools can focus on ensuring those values are embedded in every aspect of school life.

"It also sends out a very clear message to their pupils and families that bullying will not be allowed to go unchallenged, and that no one should ever feel the need to suffer in silence.”

The full list of pledges that make up the charter can be viewed here.

St Mary’s Primary School head teacher Yvonne Stallwood-Barnes said: “We were really keen to sign up because I feel that all schools should provide a safe and secure environment for learning to take place.

"This charter has all the key points that all anti-bullying policies should have, and it summarises the way we are all working to make sure schools are safe and happy places to be.”

Chipping Norton School pupil Will Porter, 12, said: “Knowing that you’re going to a school that doesn’t tolerate bullying, and going to a school that you know will care for you, if you’re being bullied it will help you deal with the effects of bullying.

"It can help you feel cared about and a lot more comfortable.”

Seven-year-old Darcy Portman, of St Mary’s Primary School, added: “Bullying should stop because we don’t want everyone getting hurt.

"We don’t want our schools to be full of bullying because bullying is an unkind thing to do.”