Chenderit teacher is off to the BAFTAs

The head of computing at Chenderit School is one of just five educators nationwide to be shortlisted for a prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award.

Erika Rhodes has been nominated for a BAFTA Young Game Designers Mentor award for her work inspiring students to learn computer programming and game design.

Ms Rhodes said: “Students need inspiration and their minds challenged to make the very best decisions for their future. What could be better than offering chances to be part of national and international computing competitions to meet the needs of industries that matter?

“Nationally, we need more students studying computing however, at Chenderit, we are delighted with the numbers of students we are recruiting. Next year, nearly 50 per cent of the GCSE computing group will be girls,” she added.

Teagan Coles, a Year 8 student, said: “Ms Rhodes has helped me gain my confidence in the subject of computing; I’ve excelled more than ever I dreamed I could.”

Headteacher, Jane Cartwright, added: “I am delighted to have witnessed Ms Rhodes inspiring a future generation of young computer scientists this year.”

The awards are on July 7.