Calling all budding Banbury explorers

A Banbury house builder has come up with a unique way to keep the children occupied during the school summer holidays.

Redrow Homes South Midlands is inviting would-be adventurers to explore the gardens at Bloxham Vale throughout August for a wildlife hunt.

Every adventurer will be provided with their very own ‘Explorer Pack’, which includes a nature tick list and a special pair of binoculars.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “We are delighted to provide an exciting summer experience to all the youngsters of Banbury, with our show home garden designed especially for the wildlife hunt.

She added: “Summer is the perfect time to relax after a busy school year, and get to grips with nature, so we’re looking forward to welcoming many budding adventurers across August.”

Families can take part in the free wildlife hunt by visiting the Bloxham Vale sales office from 10am until 5.30pm, Wednesday to Monday.

For more information about Bloxham Vale, call 01295 369592 or click here.