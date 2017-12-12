Breakfast club at Banbury primary school kept well fed by Amazon

Banbury pupils were surprised by the team from the town’s Amazon depot to celebrate a new funding partnership for its breakfast club.

Staff from the Amazon centre rolled their sleeves up and helped out at William Morris Primary School’s Magic Breakfast Club.

The surprise was to mark Amazon’s support for the charity Magic Breakfast so it can continue to give children a healthy breakfast.

Deputy head Louise Price said they were pleased to be one of the schools supported by Amazon and were looking forward to the opportunities the partnership will bring.

“Magic Breakfast provision is having a big impact on our children, with pupils enjoying time each morning to socialise before starting their lessons settled and ready to learn,” she said.

The breakfast club at William Morris is one of 77 across the UK to benefit from Amazon funding as part of the company’s ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme.

As well as a hearty breakfast, a specialist member of staff will work with the school to target the most vulnerable children and build nutritional knowledge among teachers and parents.

Delivery station manager at Amazon in Banbury, Jamie Worth, added: “We’re delighted to be partnered with William Morris Primary School helping children at the school to get a healthy, nutritious breakfast to improve concentration, boost attendance, and ultimately help them learn a lot more.”