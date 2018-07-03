Book donation for Longford Park Primary School from developers

A developer donated £200 in book vouchers to Longford Park Primary School in Bodicote after the children enjoying reading a story about house-building.

The donation provided by Taylor Wimpey last month will go towards new books for the students at the school.

Taylor Wimpey Oxfordshire sales manager Ellice Coleman (left) with Longford Park Primary School executive early years foundation stage leader Zoe Spielberg and pupils. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Oxfordshire supported the school earlier on in the year as sales and marketing director Elaine Stratford visited in March to read the developer's children’s storybook, ‘How We Build Your Home’.

Executive head teacher Julie Hiddleston said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the reading of Taylor Wimpey’s new book.

"Many families choose to move house during the spring and summer months, and this was a great opportunity for the children to learn about the process in a really engaging way, as well as understanding the importance of site safety.

"We are very grateful that Taylor Wimpey continued to support the school by generously donating a £200 book voucher.”

The book explains the different stages involved in housebuilding, from picking a plot to putting in the windows and decorating the new rooms, told through Taylor Wimpey’s mascots, Millie Mortar and Handy Andy.

The book also gives children safety tips for visiting new sites and seeing their brand new home being built.

The children were very excited about the Taylor Wimpey book, therefore the leading housebuilder decided to continue to support the school and encourage the children to read more by donating a £200 book voucher at a presentation sales manager Ellice Coleman on June 6.