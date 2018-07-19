Bloxham Primary School pupils win gold at county games

A Bloxham Primary School teacher said she was proud of her pupils after dozens of them competed at a county sports contest, with one team winning gold.

Along with 250 others, the school took a number of teams to the Oxfordshire School Games finals in Abingdon on July 5 and 6.

The team of five boys and five girls from year four in the ‘quad kids athletics’ event, which consisted of a sprint, middle distance run, vortex throw and long jump, took gold after scoring the most points.

While the tri-golf team came fourth and the tennis players finished in sixth.

PE teacher Vicky Ducker said she was really proud of all of the children who took part.

The county champions were Toby Clinkard, Ed Hardy, Joe Lailey, Jesse Carter, Gabe Gregory, Kiera Stegall, Ruby Stead, Martha Jackson, Ruby Casewell and Eleanor Puddle.