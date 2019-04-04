Big-hearted Kineton students raise cash for charities

Students from Kineton High School and Sixth Form have raised £6,000 for Warks and Northants Air Ambulance, and Young Minds through a week of events.

Each charity received £3,000 and the air ambulance was presented with a cheque this week.

Hannah Paterson, community fundraising officer for the ambulance service said: “We’re delighted to receive such a fantastic amount of money from Kineton Sixth Form College.

“Their fundraising means we can continue to support rural areas such as Kineton and the surrounding villages, who may need our helicopters in an emergency. One mission for us costs £1,700 – their cheque of over £3,000 will really help to achieve our life saving service in the future.

She added: “We’d like to thank all the staff and pupils for their hard work and dedication.”

Helen Bridge, head of Kineton School and Sixth Form said the talent on show during the week was ‘extremely impressive.’