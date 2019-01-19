BGN students raise the roof, and money

Blessed George Napier’s strongest singers managed to get shoppers in the Christmas spirit – and raise over £2,000 to boot.

The school’s choir did a singing tour of Banbury’s supermarkets – Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – in the run-up to Christmas and raised £2,597 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The choir sang Christmas carols but its usual repertoire includes pop songs from the 1950s to present day.

Tim Wilson, BGN’s head of expressive arts, said the school had received a lot of positive comments following the choir’s efforts.

The choir, which is made up of 100 students from Years Eight to 13, will be embarking on a singing trip to Barcelona in the summer.