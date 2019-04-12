Banbury students lead the way

Banbury and Bicester College students are supporting local community Play Bus to initiate play with young children and their parents.

Early years students at are putting their expertise into practice by leading playtime for young children at the Banbury Play Bus, in the Castle Quay Shopping Centre's soft play area.

Each Monday morning, students run a free interactive session with families in Banbury to support the Banbury Play Bus community project.

Karena Gilbert, Early Years teacher at Banbury and Bicester College said: “Students engage with the children and parents to help facilitate play. This allows them to put their practical knowledge of play and development to the test.”

Michelle Pollard, project manager with Banbury Play Bus said: “We are so excited to have this opportunity to help support the next generation in the field of childcare. The students work really hard each week to offer support and play experiences.

“They are incredibly professional and have fantastic knowledge and key skills; they are a credit to the college.”

Students will continue working alongside the Banbury Play Bus throughout their studies this academic year, gaining additional experience and placement hours, alongside supporting their assessment work.

Leah Bryan, Business engagement specialist at Banbury and Bicester College said: “Early Years students are expanding their experiences of play and children’s development by supporting the Banbury Play Bus.

“We are very keen to continue our involvement with community projects that support local children.”

