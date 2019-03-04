Banbury students can get help with GCSEs at mosque homework club

Secondary school pupils are invited to get help with their GCSE revision at a homework club at Banbury Madni Masjid mosque.

The club, set up in partnership with Sanctuary Housing, runs for two hours every Saturday at the Merton Street mosque.

English and Maths tutoring will also take place during the Easter holidays and the children use laptops provided by Sanctuary Housing’s supplier OCM.

Organiser Yasmin Kaduji said: “Following the success of the community fridge which opened in October, we wanted to extend our offering to the wider community.

“We are establishing connections with local schools to ensure this project is well-used and accessible to all.”

The mosque, which is also home to the community fridge and foodbank, aims to raise aspirations among young local people and provide support to strengthen school learning.

Parents and carers are asked to contribute £10 a week to cover the cost of the teacher. This includes one hour of both Maths and English tutoring and can be paid a term in advance. Tutoring at Easter is £40 for a week.

The project is part-funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund.

Charlie Heritage, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, added: “Finding adequate time and space to study at home can add to the pressures of family life. The club aims to alleviate some of those demands.

“This project supports our young residents to thrive at school and secure a brighter future.”

The sessions are from 11am to 1pm. For more details about call Ms Kaduji on 07878 312073.