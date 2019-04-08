Banbury student wins apprenticeship honour

A business administrator apprentice from Banbury has been crowned Intermediate Apprentice of the Year at this months Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Josephine Allen is 17 months in to her 24 month apprenticeship at the University of Oxford and was confirmed the winner of her group at a ceremony in Oxford on April 4, in front of over 100 guests.

Jo said: “My manager nominated me for the award back in January and had to send in an application form.

“Then the sponsor of the award, Darke & Taylor, interviewed me about a month ago, and on the night I knew I was one of the finalists but I didn’t know if I had won or not.”

The awards celebrate the ever increasing popularity and scope of Oxfordshire apprenticeships and schools and employers commitment to them.

Jo received a plaque she has now given pride of place at her work. Although shortlisted to three finalists per category, the win was a shock to Jo in more ways than one.

“We were sent an email which said what you were supposed to do if you were to win but I didn’t read it because I thought I’m not actually going to win so didn’t know what to do and panicked and asked the head of department ‘what do I do?’”

Jo believes her success was down to her creation of an apprenticeship networking group for other university apprentices.

Jo said: “We didn’t have anything like that at all. I run some networking sessions once a term so people can learn from each other and set up work-shadowing.

“They were quite impressed with that as we didn’t have that before.”