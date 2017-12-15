Banbury’s newest school is 100 days young

Longford Park Primary School celebrated its first 100 days with invited staff, pupils, parents and guests.

The school, on the Oxford Road, was a year late in opening but is now a fully functioning hub of the community with 60 pupils.

Eventually the school will cater to just over 300 pupils as year by year new pupils start.

Julie Hiddleston, head teacher, said of the first 100 days; “Amazing, challenging but so exhilarating and exciting, I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it.

She added: “The school’s going to grow with the community as it is a new estate. We’re all going to grow old together.”

The school is part of GLF Schools, established in 2012 and now boasts 27 schools under its umbrella.

CEO of GLF, Jon Chaloner said: “The school has the wow factor. Oxfordshire County Council have delivered for us a brilliant school.

“It was three years ago this week we put in our bid to run it and what we have now is just fabulous.”