Banbury primary school receives anti bullying award

Orchard Fields Community School has been awarded the All Together Gold School for 2018 award by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

The school took part in a nationwide programme and has been recognised for its work in reducing bullying and improving the well-being of children.

Dawn McLeod, anti-bullying co-ordinator, said: “Our school is delighted to be given this important award. It reflects the active programme in school which has a focus upon creating a warm and friendly atmosphere and a commitment of both teachers and children to reduce incidents of bullying.”

She added: “Three anti-bullying ambassadors have just returned from an excellent training day in Oxford which gave the children valuable information.”

In order to achieve Gold Status the children conducted a questionnaire at the beginning and end of the year to measure the impact of the anti -bullying programme.

An action plan was drawn up which involved creating a pupil and parent friendly anti-bullying policy and publicising anti-bullying events well in advance.

Pupils received guidance on the definition of bullying through assemblies and lessons.

The low rate of bullying at Orchard Fields has been achieved by educating the children on how to identify behaviours or incidents that could lead to bullying.

Staff have also been trained to respond quickly and effectively to pupils’ concerns. There are also student anti-bullying ambassadors to support pupils further with any concerns they may have.

The next anti-bullying event is Odd Socks day on Monday, November 12.