Banbury primary school embraces housebuilder’s Christmas card competition

Children at William Morris Primary school in Banbury put their creative skills to the test in a Christmas card competition organised by Bloor Homes.

The housebuilder invited pupils to design some festive cards to go on display in the sales office of its nearby Banbury Rise development off Stratford Road.

William Morris Christmas Cards, winner Layla with her design NNL-181221-143928001

Around 30 pupils submitted their designs, which were judged by the sales team at Banbury Rise which lies less than half a mile away from the school.

And after careful deliberation, year one pupil Layla was declared the winner for her card which features a house decked out in festive decorations.

Layla and the three runners-up Tyler, Aidan and Poppy each received a Waterstones voucher as a prize, while Bloor Homes also presented a selection box to each of the children who took part in the competition.

Emma Bromham, sales manager at Bloor Homes Western, said: “It was a pleasure to hold this Christmas card competition with William Morris Primary School, and we hope the children enjoyed taking part.

“Choosing a winner was an extremely difficult task, but Layla’s striking use of colour just gave her the edge. We were really impressed with all the designs, which will now go on display in our Banbury Rise sales office, with Layla’s card taking pride of place.”

Julie Hiddleston, head teacher at William Morris Primary School, said: “I’d like to thank Bloor Homes for inviting us to get involved in its Christmas card competition.

“The children had a fantastic time creating their designs and are thrilled to know that their cards will be going on display at the Banbury Rise development.”