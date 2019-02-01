Banbury nursery named best in UK

A nursery in Banbury has been named the best in the country after a public vote.

Banbury School Day Nursery was named 'best independent nursery in the UK' at the National Nursery Recognition Awards on January 26.

The Banbury School Day Nursery team with their award at the National Nursery Recognition Awards. Photo: Recognise Media

The nursery at Wykham Park Academy's campus beat out six other independent nurseries in a public vote to take home the award.

Director Andrea Brooker said: “We are overwhelmed with this result and feel very proud to have won this award.

"When you go into childcare you do this for the love of children and want the best for them.

“Children come first all the time. We will never stop wanting children and parents to be happy.”

The award is the latest in a string of accolades for the nursery - it was voted the Banbury Guardian Nursery of the Year 2018.

The National Nursery Recognition Awards celebrated nurseries from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, recognising the contribution of professional childcare providers and community members.

Other than Banbury School Day Nursery, 19 other nurseries won awards at a ceremony held in Leicester.

Lais Cattassini, head of marketing at Recognise Media, who organised the award ceremony, said: “The National Nursery Recognition Awards celebrated the hard work of nurseries, something that is not often appreciated.

"Nurseries like Banbury School Day Nursery, that contribute to the development of their communities, deserve awards like this one."