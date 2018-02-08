Banbury Museum’s half term program features fossils, animals and virtual worlds

Banbury Museum, located in the Castle Quay Shopping Centre, has a wide range of children’s activities on offer during next week’s half term.

The museum will be exploring everything that can be found beneath the ground with special events and activities.

Virtual Reality can take you to other worlds

Attendees can come and travel underground to make a jumpy bunny, a mole in a hole, a brilliant badger, a bouncy bat, a playful fox or a mischievous meerkat in the Crafty Corner.

On Tuesday, February 13, Oxfordshire Geology Trust in association with the Royal Microscopical Society, will provide a rare chance to see fascinating fossils and beautiful crystals up close under the microscope.

If brave enough people can even explore what is under their own fingernails as well as take part in a fossil dig where you can find and keep a fossil.

On Wednesday, February 14, Banbury Space Studio will visit bringing along their cutting-edge Virtual Reality Suite that can transport users to strange worlds with the latest in VR technology.

On Thursday, February 15 children are invited to search high and low to solve the mystery museum trail.

They can also make their very own meerkat pop-up scene, design and decorate their very own animal mask and create colourful pavement pictures with chalk.

There will also be an opportunity to relax while listening to the stories of Freddy the Fox and Billy the badger,

For more details including the price of the activities (if applicable, some are free) then visit www.banburymuseum.org.