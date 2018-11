Harriers Banbury Academy Primary School on Harriers View will hold an open morning next week.

The primary school will be open to prospective pupils and their parents on Monday, November 19 between 9.30am and noon.

Parents can learn more about the school’s nursery and reception class, view the school’s facilities and talk to staff.

To confirm your attendance call 01295 263067.

For more information on the school visit their website.