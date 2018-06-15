Banbury Guardian Nursery of the Year revealed

The director at Banbury Guardian’s Nursery of the Year 2018 thanked her staff for their first award in 38 years.

Guardian readers voted Banbury School Day Nursery as the best nursery in Banburyshire, with NOA’s Ark Nursery second and St Mary’s Playgroup in third.

Banbury School Day Nursery owner and director Andrea Brooker said she was thrilled to get the recognition from parents.

“It’s a bit of a shock but we’re very pleased,” she said.

“I’m not really into social media or anything so the fact parents have seen this themselves, we’ve not asked parents to vote, they have done it off their own backs, which makes it even more welcome.

“It’s great for my staff, they work hard and aren’t paid magnificent wages working in a nursery but it’s recognition for them and the work they do.

“I could not do it without them, we all work together, that’s the most important thing – it might be my nursery but we’re all prepared to do what needs to be done and the care of the children is paramount.”

This accolade comes almost exactly 12 months after being rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

When asked what makes her nursery in the grounds of Banbury Academy so special, Ms Brooker said: “We make it so personal, for all my staff, the most important thing is the care of the children.

“We’ve got a good rapport with parents as the staff take time out to talk to them and we have a lot of families that come back to us.

“It’s all through word of mouth and parents recommending us, which is great.

“I think parents see that the children mean a lot to us,” she added.