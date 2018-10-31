Banbury and Bicester College open their doors to prospective students

The Broughton Road college will be holding two free open events during November giving future students the chance to learn about the courses they offer and meet with staff and current students.

On Wednesday, November 7 the college will host an open event between 4pm and 7pm followed by a course taster event on Monday, November 19 between 4pm and 7.30pm.

The free events showcase the central Banbury campus and include access to their facilities which include art and media studios, catering kitchens, beauty treatment rooms, and car maintenance and engineering workshops. The event will also give visitors a real feel for college life.

Prospective students can also find out how to gain the qualifications and develop the attributes needed to progress into higher education or get ahead in the workplace.

They can also advise on careers, finance and learning support.

New for 2019-20, Banbury and Bicester College is launching a new career pathway in animal management which will equip young people with the skills they need for careers in veterinary nursing, zoo-keeping, animal rescue working, and more.

The events are free but pre-registration is required by visiting their website’s events page.