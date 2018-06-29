Awards galore for Hill View Primary School

Hill View Primary School is celebrating after both a pupil and staff member received special honours at United Learning’s national Primary Best in Everyone Awards.

Jogith Srikanthan was named School Ambassador of the Year while teaching assistant Jackie Hubbard, won the Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony at the House of Lords.

Jackie Hubbard is presented with her Lifetime Achievement Award by CEO Jon Coles at the United Learning Best in Everyone Awards 2018. Photo by Chris Lopez NNL-180620-154808001

Jogith was nominated by his teachers for being a role model and for his all-round excellence and impeccable attitude. The award recognises his success in being an ambassador for the school and United Learning.

Since arriving at Foundation Stage Jogith has impressed his teachers and inspired his peers with his attitude to learning.

Jogith said: “It was a very exciting day and I loved the experience. I especially enjoyed the two hour tour of London and viewing all of the wonderful sights. My parents are very proud of my achievement and I am glad that I won this award.”

Jackie has worked at Hill View for over 28 years, during which she has been a constant figure of support for pupils and staff alike. Jackie was praised for her work supporting children of all ages and beyond. She has also built strong relationships with children, particularly those who are facing challenges.

Jackie said: “We all had an amazing day but for me the highlight was reading the citation in the brochure. I am privileged to work with very talented people and to know they hold me in such regard is extremely moving.

“I wouldn’t be in my job today without the friendship and support of all the children and adults I have worked with over the past 28 years. My family has also made an important contribution. Thank you all.”

Headteacher Claire Ferens said of the double success: “Jogith is an exceptional pupil and goes above and beyond in everything he does.

“When meeting new visitors to our school or out on trips, Jogith is an amazing ambassador for Hill View. He is always impeccably dressed in our school uniform and always uses his manners.

“It is evident he is proud to be a part of our school community, just as we are proud to have him in it. We are thrilled he has won this award.

“Jackie has been an incredible asset to the school for the entirety of her time here. The easy rapport she has with colleagues and her fabulous sense of humour make her a joy to work with.

“She is also held in such high esteem by children even after they leave here. She has fostered very strong relationships with every member of the school and she is universally recognised as a pillar of support, respect and sensitivity.”