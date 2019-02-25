Auction is final push for village school playground refurb

A village primary school is preparing for an evening of fundraising at Thorpe Manor as part of £30,000 plans to renovate its playground.

Culworth Primary School Association has organised an auction to raise the last £8,000 needed to give the pupils a space to enjoy all year round.

Headteacher Oliver Johnson said: “The school is so lucky to have such a great community and an amazing group of parents at the heart of the friends fundraising committee.

“The ongoing fundraising efforts, combined with some of the schools PE funding, has meant that this wonderful project is nearly ready to begin.”

The group has been raising money for the project for over a year, with the majority of the cash funded through bake sales and other events.

The auction is on Saturday, March 9. Tickets are still available by emailing springauctionthorpe@gmail.com