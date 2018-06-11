All smiles at Banbury Academy as Ofsted report is released

Banbury Academy took the champagne off ice as the latest Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) report gave reason to celebrate.

In front of a packed hall of teachers and friends of the Ruskin Road school, head teacher Sylvia Thomas was all smiles as the school received an overall ‘Good’ rating for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The additional cherry atop an already tasty cake was the sixth forms rating as ‘Outstanding’.

Sylvia Thomas said: “We are now officially a good school. I want to say thank you to everybody because this has been the most massive team effort to get to this point.

“We are not far away from getting outstanding as a school. When we got the report back we thought this is just phenomenal.

“I want you all to spend a moment to think about the kids we have here. I have said ever since I came that the children here are absolutely amazing and when you begin to believe in them they do the most amazing things.”

Carly Berry, head of sixth form, added: “I was hopeful because we had excellent outcomes last year and the students are fantastic. I’m just thrilled for the students.

“We are really thrilled because as the outstanding sixth form in the town we going to hopefully grow and grow.”

The full report will be released on the schools website on Tuesday June 12.